Tripura CM seeks Amit Shah’s help to resolve Bru issues, slams Left’s neglect

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday informed that he has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to resolve certain issues faced by the Bru community people.

He highlighted how the previous Left Front government had neglected the Bru IDPs and mentioned the efforts of the BJP government since 2018 to improve their condition.

“Recently, I met them and became aware of their problems. I have sent a letter to the Home Minister regarding their issues to ensure they are resolved,” he added.

Saha said this while addressing the District Level Mega Campaign on Dharti Aaba Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan at Jirania Sub-Division of West District.

“If we can’t develop the backward class people, then development of the country is not possible. PM Modi has been working for the Janajati people since 2014. Our President of India also belongs to the Janajati community, and one Janajati—who belongs to our royal family—is the Governor of Telangana. All such things have been possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What PM Modi says, he does. We really feel proud to have such a Prime Minister. He has been working to make the country stronger and to ensure a safe future for the next generation,” Saha said.

He said people have seen how scams took place before 2014, and the same thing happened in Tripura before 2018.

“They used the Janajati community for vote bank politics. Now, the BJP government always thinks about the people and the development of the Janajati community by making them self-reliant. We must ensure that these schemes are implemented, and PM Modi personally takes note of whether they are being implemented,” he said.

He further said that in Tripura, the present state government is providing various beneficiary schemes to the people, ranging from drinking water, hostels for Janajati students, tribal multipurpose marketing centres, and providing land pattas.