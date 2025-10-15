Tripura CM seeks PM’s support for projects, highlights Bru-Reang inclusion and infrastructure push

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on October 15, presenting a series of proposals aimed at accelerating the state’s development and aligning with the national vision of a “Viksit Bharat.”

During the meeting, Saha urged the Prime Minister to support the inclusion of the Bru-Reang community under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and to increase wheat allocation to Tripura under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

He also discussed several major infrastructure and welfare initiatives, including the double-laning of the state’s railway track, the introduction of a Vande Bharat Express between Agartala and Guwahati, and an enhanced ceiling for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs).

Other proposals included setting up an Agar Board and research centre, increasing the number of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) by 15, and declaring Unakoti as a Sustainable Development Heritage Site.

Saha later shared details of the meeting on Facebook, saying the discussion focused on sustaining Tripura’s growth momentum under Modi’s leadership. He added that the initiatives discussed were crucial to strengthening the state’s development trajectory and contributing to the broader national goal of a “Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat.”