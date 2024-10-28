Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched a strong criticism against previous CPI(M) and Congress governments for allegedly undermining the state's cultural heritage, while addressing a Kirtan artists' conference at Mukta Dhara Auditorium.

"Art, culture, and traditions like Kirtan must be preserved. Swami Vivekananda expanded Hinduism by respecting all religions through spiritual thinking, which remains equally relevant today," Saha declared at the Tarak Brahma Kirtaniya Shilpi Samiti gathering.

The Chief Minister emphasised the deep-rooted significance of devotional singing in the region's culture. "As far as I know, the word Kirtan comes from Sanskrit. Kirtan is essential from birth to death. So it is both our duty and society's duty to give it due status. Listening to Kirtan creates a spiritual feeling in the mind, allowing us to forget all sorrows, miseries, and pleasures. This culture, this tradition, must be kept alive," he said.

In his strongest criticism of the opposition, Saha targeted their governance record: "We have seen a 35-year reign here. The culture that Tripura had during those 35 years has been lost because they did not believe in God. It is not only that they themselves didn't believe in God but also they didn't allow others to believe."

"Before this, we had Congress rule, and the situation was similar. They themselves did not know which policy to follow, adopting a mixed policy with foreign thoughts and some of ours," he added.

The CM highlighted the transformation under the current administration, noting a renewed atmosphere of religious freedom. "We can go anywhere freely. We have managed to create such an environment. People associated with Kirtan also have a responsibility to society. You, too, must take responsibility for social change. Through words, you can reach people. You are in a very important place as an artist," he added.