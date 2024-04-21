In a scathing criticism aimed at the CPIM, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha lambasted the party for burdening Tripura with a staggering debt of Rs 13,000 crore while in power.

Addressing an election rally at Jubaraj Nagar of Tripura’s North DIstrict in support of BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma for the upcoming East Tripura Lok Sabha election on April 26, Dr. Saha highlighted the deceptive promises made by the CPIM, contrasting them with the tangible progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consistently working for the overall development of the country. The nation is growing stronger under his capable leadership. On the contrary, people are being misled by the INDI alliance. The CPIM promised golden days, but instead, they burdened us with Rs 13,000 crore in debt, while the Prime Minister gifted us the HIRA model,” he stated.

Drawing attention to the significant strides made since 2014, Dr. Saha pointed out the stark contrast between the current administration's commitment to progress and the previous government's legacy of corruption and instability. He criticized the opposition, particularly the INDI alliance, for their lack of substantial issues and their attempts to mislead the public.

"The CPIM promised a golden age, yet their tenure left Tripura burdened with a colossal debt of around Rs 13 thousand crore. The promised golden age never materialized," Dr. Saha remarked, exposing the hollow promises of the opposition.