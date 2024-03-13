Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday slammed the CPIM for destroying the industry in the state and asserted that there has been a significant positive change in industrial growth under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Dr Saha said this while inaugurating the Integrated Infrastructure Development of A.D. Nagar Industrial Estate at A.D. Nagar Industrial Estate, Agartala today.



"Tripura has witnessed a substantial change in industrial growth due to the sincere efforts of the double-engine government over the past few years, under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi. Many people are now showing interest in investing in the state due to the peaceful environment. If you look at West Bengal, due to CPIM, the industry finished there. The same thing happened in Tripura too. Chanting slogans, CPIM has destroyed the industry and created a difference between owners and labourers in Tripura," he said.



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He noted that industrialists from various parts of the country are now showing interest in developing industrial units in Tripura as the present government has ensured improved connectivity and an industry-friendly atmosphere.



"Due to various reasons, setting up a large-scale industry is not possible, but PM Modi always asked us to stress the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. If we look at MSME, it will also strengthen the economy of an area. We must emphasize MSME. PM Modi always stressed the development of the Northeast, as he said that the development of the country is not possible without developing the NE region. In the early '70s, we saw that many industrialists had come and thought that some good works were done, but later we saw that after taking loans for setting up industry, they absconded. This is all history. In 2018 when BJP came into Tripura, we saw development in the industry," he said.



During the program, Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Ltd.(TIDC) Chairman Nabadal Banik, Managing Director Vishwasree B, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar and others were present.