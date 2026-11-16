Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday, November 16 launched a sharp attack on the former Left Front government, recalling the political violence, killings, bomb attacks and intimidation that he alleged had marked its tenure.



He also rejected claims of anti-incumbency against the BJP government, asserting that people remain satisfied with the development work undertaken in Tripura.



Addressing the media during election campaign of BJP candidate Pinaki Chakraborty , CM questioned the opposition's allegations that the BJP was resorting to attacks and intimidation out of fear of losing elections.



Referring to the political situation during the Left Front regime, he asked where democratic values were when opposition workers allegedly faced violence and attacks.



Recalling the incidents of 1980 and subsequent political violence, the Chief Minister said that people had witnessed killings, bomb attacks and assaults during the previous regime.



He claimed that the present government had brought considerable improvement in the law-and-order situation, although complete control over every incident had not yet been achieved.



He also urged BJP workers not to fall into what he described as the opposition's provocation and political traps.



On the question of anti-incumbency, CM Saha expressed confidence that there was no significant resentment against the BJP government.



He said that, traditionally, a degree of anti-incumbency develops after five years, whether in municipal elections, Assembly elections or Lok Sabha polls. However, he maintained that he had not noticed any such sentiment among the people.



Highlighting the development initiatives undertaken under the leadership of the present Mayor Dipak Majumder in Agartala, the Chief Minister pointed to improvements in roads, drinking water supply and electricity infrastructure.

He also mentioned the government's plans to strengthen the power distribution network through underground cabling.

The Chief Minister said that although some work remains incomplete, people's expectations are continuously increasing and the government has made significant progress compared to the situation in the past.

“People have full faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party and complete confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nevertheless, our presence in every area is important, even if it is symbolic. We are visiting places where we feel additional attention is needed. Ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections, we will have to reach every constituency. That election will be like a final battle, and we will certainly be there,” CM Saha said.



He further clarified that visits to certain constituencies should not necessarily be interpreted as an indication of electoral weakness, but rather as part of the party's responsibility to remain connected with people and strengthen its organisational presence.