Tripura CM slams left rule as ‘farce in the name of jobs,’ inaugurates Kakraban govt degree college

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha on November 11 launched a sharp attack on the previous communist regime, alleging that it had made a “farce in the name of jobs” while his government is working with complete transparency and fairness in employment and governance.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kakraban Government Degree College and the virtual inauguration of a 50-bed girls’ hostel at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Gomati district, Dr. Saha said the event marked “a historic milestone” for the people of the Kakraban area in the field of education.

“Today is a very happy day for the people of Kakraban. A history has been created here. But what was the situation before? There was a farce in the name of education. Those who were driven by communist ideology created anarchy in schools and colleges under the banner of Naxalism. No one knew when a bomb would explode or who would be injured. Such was the chaos back then,” Dr. Saha said.

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing peace and stability to regions once affected by extremist activities. “Under their leadership, we are working to completely root out Maoist ideology from society,” he said.

Taking a dig at the CPI(M), Dr. Saha referred to a recent meeting by the party’s trade union wing CITU in Agartala, saying, “They talk of protests and agitation, but people have rejected the politics of incitement. Earlier, if someone was not from their party, they would not get a job. But our government has changed that. We provide jobs transparently and on merit.”

Dr. Saha said the current BJP-led government in Tripura has already provided around 20,000 jobs since coming to power, without facing any legal challenge. “People now understand that there was a farce in the name of employment under the communist regime. What did they do with the 10,323 case? Our government is working for a peaceful and progressive Tripura, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

He added that the government is giving special focus to improving the quality of education in the state. “Education is not just about textbooks—it is about values, development, and nation-building,” he said, urging students to engage in social work and contribute to community welfare during their student life.

“The government is prioritizing the overall development of the education sector to ensure that students receive quality education and better opportunities,” Dr. Saha said, reaffirming his commitment to building a modern, educated, and peaceful Tripura.