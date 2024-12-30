Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on December 30 criticised the previous state government for its failure in contributing towards development.



Saha made the remark while distributing blankets in the Gandhighat area of Ward No. 32 in the Baradowali Assembly Constituency.

“2025 English New Year is approaching, and I want to wish everyone a Happy New Year in advance. We want to move forward together with unity. Many people face issues, but we must remain united and resolve them collectively. Over the last two days, I have been distributing winter clothes, including blankets, in the Baradowali Assembly Constituency. This initiative is aimed at strengthening the bond with the public. The Tripura government is working towards creating ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’ by introducing many beneficiary schemes", he said.

He added that the state government is actively addressing challenges, whether in employment, health, or entrepreneurship, further addressing challenges in providing jobs to everyone.

“We cannot provide jobs to everyone, but we are generating employment opportunities. The rural areas are witnessing significant development in various aspects, including economic growth. The GSDP and per capita income have increased notably. Law and order have improved significantly. Every day, tourists are visiting, and their numbers are growing. Visitors to Tripura remark on the tremendous development here. Now, it takes only around two hours to reach Unakoti District. The communication system has improved significantly. Thanks to the Asthalaxmi vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the future of Tripura is bright,” said the chief minister.

He also commented on the condition of the state under the previous government.



“Sometimes, I wonder what the previous government achieved in their 35 years. If they had worked properly, our tasks would have been easier. They only constructed an overbridge and a community hall. This is not how a state can be managed. We are working to provide quality education and deliver good governance. We do not want to remain distant from the people. The previous government operated by creating disturbances, but we reject this approach. Our government always works transparently, fostering public trust,” CM Saha added.