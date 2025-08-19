Tripura CM slams Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, calls it diversion tactic

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday took a swipe at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to mislead the public through his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.

Gandhi, who launched the 1,300-km march from Sasaram on Sunday, covering over 20 districts, has alleged large-scale “vote chori” during elections and vowed to campaign for electoral reforms.

Speaking at a blood donation camp organised by the BJP’s legal cell in Agartala, Saha said Gandhi’s claims were baseless and an attempt to divert people’s attention.



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“LoP Rahul Gandhi has become vocal on the baseless ‘vote chori’ issue. The Election Commission has categorically said the party did not submit any proof about vote theft during or post-elections,” Saha remarked.

He added that people would not accept such allegations, reminding Gandhi of the corruption scandals that marred the UPA regime.

The Congress, however, has maintained that the yatra is meant to “protect democracy” and ensure voter rights ahead of upcoming elections, signalling a fresh phase of political confrontation.