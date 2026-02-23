Tripura CM slams Tipra Motha’s ‘Thansa’ slogan, alleges corruption in district council

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday, February 23, criticised certain leaders of the Tipra Motha Party, alleging that the slogan “Thansa” (unity) is being used to mislead people for personal gain, while the administration of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is marred by mismanagement and corruption.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Manubankul in South Tripura, Saha claimed that “a reign of loot” is prevailing in the district council area and asserted that the government possesses audit reports detailing the situation.

“We are committed to the genuine welfare of our tribal brothers and sisters. For real development in the district council, it is crucial that the BJP secures victory in all 28 seats in the upcoming ADC elections,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the present BJP government in Tripura is sincerely focused on the welfare and progress of tribal communities. Criticising the ‘Thansa’ slogan, he alleged that no meaningful development work is being carried out and that misunderstandings are being deliberately created to serve vested interests.

“The only reign in the district council is one of loot, deciding who will take how much. We have all the audit reports and are fully aware of the situation,” he added.

Saha urged the people to ensure a BJP victory in all 28 seats in the TTAADC, asserting that this is essential for ensuring real development and welfare in the region. He said this would be possible only if people continue to place their trust in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.