Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on March 7 criticized the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal for widespread violence, drawing parallels with the oppressive rule of the CPIM in Tripura.



He also urged people to unite against such atrocities during his address at the Booth President Sanmelan in Malda, West Bengal.



"I am truly delighted to witness the warm reception extended to me. In 2018, thanks to the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP successfully established a government in Tripura. It was unexpected, considering we had no MLAs or people's representatives. Despite these challenges, we formed the government. The persecution we faced from the CPIM in Tripura and what Trinamool is doing here is almost similar. TMC, in fact, carried out the same tactics as CPIM, but on a larger scale. In Tripura, we united under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter this oppression, and I urge you all to do the same. The progress our country is experiencing is largely due to the efforts of the Prime Minister." said Dr. Saha.



Dr. Saha emphasized that seeking positions within the BJP would bring no real benefit, citing his own experience as a Vistarak.



He highlighted the importance of standing against oppressors to strengthen the BJP.



"People have witnessed the incidents in Sandeshkhali, and similar occurrences are taking place in various parts of West Bengal. The state's landscape has changed, and people are uniting against this. I am confident that in the upcoming days, BJP will secure more seats than before in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress has gone beyond acceptable limits," said the Chief Minister.



Dr. Saha urged citizens to focus on the grassroots level, visiting every household to convey the positive impact of Prime Minister Modi's initiatives.



"The Prime Minister is dedicated to real development and empowering women. The number of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) has increased in Tripura. Bengal was once known for eminent personalities like Dr. Shayma Prasad Mukherjee, Bankimchandra Chatterjee, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, but now we witness only violence. This is not politics, and the people will not accept it," he added.