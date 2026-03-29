Tripura CM slams UPA, backs BJP win in Silchar

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday, March 29, launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led UPA, terming it “corrupt,” while highlighting the development achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing an election rally at Kirtania Ground in Silchar, Saha expressed strong confidence that BJP candidate Rajdeep Roy will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The people have immense trust in Prime Minister Modi. Under his leadership, the country is progressing steadily,” Saha said, asserting that the BJP’s development agenda has resonated with voters.

Campaigning for Roy, the Tripura Chief Minister claimed that the electorate is well aware of the transformation brought by the BJP and predicted a “huge margin” victory for the party.

Recalling political developments in Tripura, Saha highlighted the end of the Left’s 35-year rule as a turning point driven by Modi’s leadership, adding that a similar wave of change is now visible in Assam.

He also pointed to the cultural and emotional ties between Silchar and Tripura, saying the region shares deep-rooted connections.

Saha further noted that senior leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to campaign in the region.

Emphasising the importance of the Northeast, he said the Centre has given renewed focus to the region under the Act East Policy, describing it as crucial to India’s growth.