Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced comprehensive plans to strengthen the state's education system while addressing the Platinum Jubilee celebration of Ramesh English Medium Higher Secondary School.

"The government has given special priority to developing the overall infrastructure of the education system in the state," said CM Saha, who also holds the education portfolio. He emphasised regular policy review meetings and initiatives to address teacher shortages across educational institutions.

Speaking at the historic school in Udaipur, Saha highlighted the institution's remarkable journey since its establishment in 1951 by Ramesh Chandra Dutta. "Today, the fame of this school has spread across the country," he noted, adding that its alumni include former chief ministers and MLAs who have achieved success both domestically and internationally.

The Chief Minister detailed his administration's alignment with the National Education Policy, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Special initiatives have been taken to build new buildings, introduce smart classes, and modernise educational infrastructure in the state's schools," Saha said.

He pointed to significant progress in higher education, noting the transformation from having no universities to now hosting multiple government and private institutions, including a central university.

The celebration concluded with Saha and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy receiving life memberships from the Ramesh Alumni association.

The state government's educational initiatives particularly target children from poor, neglected, minority, and tribal communities, reflecting a broader commitment to inclusive education across Tripura.