Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, during the first day of the winter session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on January 10, announced that the state government is in process to appoint over 400 assistant professors in various general degree colleges.

Saha, who is also the Education Minister of the state, said that Tripura currently has 31 General Degree Colleges.

“At present, we have 31 General Degree Colleges with a total of 72,009 students. We have 787 PGTs, Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, and Professors. To address the shortage in General Degree Colleges, we have sent a proposal to TPSC for appointing 201 Assistant Professors," he said.

"Additionally, we have decided to appoint 200 more Assistant Professors for General Degree Colleges, for which the Finance Department has already given approval. All these appointments will be made following cabinet norms, and the process will begin soon. To ensure continuity of studies without disrupting classes, we have also appointed 710 guest lecturers," CM Saha stated.

He added that, as per the UGC 2023 guidelines, the current teachers and professors are performing their duties, and Master’s Degree courses have started in six General Degree Colleges, with 12 part-time teachers appointed for the same.