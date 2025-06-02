Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has taken up the issue with the Sikkim administration after two youths from Kailashahar in Unakoti district were reported missing following a tragic accident in which a tourist van plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River in Sikkim on May 29.

According to a Tripura government official, a total of 11 tourists were in the ill-fated vehicle, including two youths from Kailashahar — Debajyoti Deb and Swapnil Deb.

“These two youths are missing, and the matter has come to the notice of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. On receiving the information, the Chief Minister is looking into the matter, and the Chief Minister’s Secretary, Dr PK Chakraborty, immediately contacted the Sikkim administration. He spoke to KN Bhutia, Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, and inquired about the ongoing rescue operation,” the official said.

He added that the Sikkim official, in a letter, informed that efforts to retrieve the vehicle from the deep gorge and rescue the passengers are being hampered by adverse weather, heavy rainfall, and the strong current of the Teesta River.

Despite these challenges, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is continuing rescue efforts with full vigilance.

“It has been learned that two passengers from Odisha have survived the accident. Some broken parts of the vehicle have also been recovered. Dr. Chakraborty has already spoken to the father of one of the missing youths from Tripura. The families of both missing persons have rushed to Sikkim,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Unakoti District Magistrate Tamal Majumdar has also been in touch with the NDRF team over the phone. So far, nine people, including the two from Tripura, are reported missing in this tragic incident. The Tripura state administration remains in regular contact with its Sikkim counterpart, the official added.