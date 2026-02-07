Tripura CM stresses awareness on rabies, stray animal safety; shelter homes and ABC centres under construction

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on February 7, emphasised the need to create awareness among students, teachers and the general public about rabies and accidents caused by stray animals. He announced that shelter homes for stray animals are being set up across 20 Nagar Panchayat areas, while Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres are under construction in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area, Dharmanagar Municipal Council and six other districts.

Dr Saha said educating people about the behaviour of stray dogs and other animals, along with preventive measures and basic first aid, is crucial to reducing the risk of animal-borne diseases.

“The state government is actively working on the rescue of stray animals and providing them with proper shelter facilities. Several initiatives have been taken to ensure that stray animals are protected from accidents and harm,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a meeting organised by the Animal Resources Development Department at the Secretariat conference hall, which focused on the management of stray dogs and other animals.

During the meeting, Dr Saha laid special emphasis on the vaccination of domestic animals to prevent the spread of diseases. He also directed officials to ensure that the public is adequately informed about programmes before any stray animal management initiatives are implemented.

He further sought details on the total number of stray animals in the state, the functioning of Animal Birth Control centres at different locations, and the progress made so far in managing the stray animal population.