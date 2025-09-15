Tripura CM stresses engineers’ role in state’s development, targets 2047 vision

Engineers are central to Tripura’s push for growth, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on September 15 while addressing a program at Pragya Bhavan to mark the 58th Engineer’s Day.

Paying tribute to Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya, Saha said engineers are the backbone of progress, particularly in infrastructure. “The contribution of engineers is undeniable. Without them, progress is impossible,” he noted.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, Saha said Tripura has also aligned itself with this vision. “Tripura too has begun its journey towards becoming a developed state by 2047 and currently ranks fifth nationally,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the presence of key institutions such as the Tripura Institute of Technology, NIT, IIIT, ICFAI University, and Techno India, saying these are shaping the state’s technical workforce.

He pointed out that nearly Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated in the Union Budget for infrastructure, underlining the role of engineers in projects ranging from roads and bridges to digital systems. “With rapid technological advancement, the responsibilities of engineers have increased. In Tripura, e-offices have been introduced across all levels of governance — from the cabinet to panchayats — through engineering expertise,” Saha added.

The state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem was also in focus. Saha said around 2.1 lakh entrepreneurs are registered under MSMEs in Tripura and highlighted opportunities in emerging technologies. He stressed that drones and AI could play a significant role in areas like healthcare.

“On Engineer’s Day, we should pledge to take Tripura forward. Engineers must focus on harnessing local resources to improve livelihoods, increase per capita income, and boost the state’s GSDP,” he said.