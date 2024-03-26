Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha urged all the karyakartas to visit house to house with the aim of strengthening relations with the people and garnering support, which will lead to BJP's victory in both seats of the Lok Sabha.

Dr. Saha said while participating in a door-to-door campaign at Bamutia Assembly Constituency in Tripura.

"We must visit every home to strengthen our bond with the people and gain their support. With this goal in mind, our BJP is reaching out to every corner of Tripura, informing the people that PM Modi has sent us to seek their blessings. We will support him and bless him. BJP has set a target to win 370 seats, and with the NDA, we aim to cross 400 seats. Our party's position is strong, and we are confident of surpassing 400," said Dr. Saha.

He highlighted that PM Modi always considers the welfare of every section of society and is committed to "Sabka Saath, Sabka Viswas, and Sabka Prayaas."

"We are fortunate that due to the Act East policy, Tripura is experiencing significant development, including improvements in national highways and internet connectivity. Since 2014, India has undergone a transformation. Thanks to PM Modi, women are empowered, and the number of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) has increased. The Tripura government has also enhanced social pensions. Unlike previous elections marred by violence, there was no such incident during the 2023 Assembly election," he stated.

Dr. Saha expressed confidence that the people of the state would vote for the BJP candidates Biplab Kumar Deb for the West Parliamentary Seat and Kriti Singh Debbarma for the East (ST) Seat.

"I trust that you will go door to door, urging people to vote for our candidates and gift two lotuses to PM Modi," he added.