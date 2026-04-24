Tripura CM surveys violence-hit areas, orders swift relief and strict policing

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited several affected areas after returning from election campaigning in West Bengal, assessing damage and directing immediate action following post-poll violence across the state.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary JK Sinha, senior police officials, including DGP Anurag, and district authorities, Saha reviewed the ground situation and ongoing relief efforts. Officials were instructed to restore normalcy, carry out damage assessments, and begin compensation for affected families without delay.

Firm directions were also issued to law enforcement agencies to act decisively against those responsible. Senior officials have since been deployed in sensitive and vulnerable areas, maintaining close surveillance and implementing preventive measures to stabilise the situation.

Tensions have persisted since the declaration of ADC election results on 17 April, with multiple incidents of violence reported across the state.

West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or provocative activity. He confirmed that relief measures are underway and said authorities have been working under clear instructions.

“From the beginning, there was strict instruction, be it either Police or Administration… all mischievous activities have been scrutinised, verified & simultaneously, relief has also been given,” Kumar said.

He added that officials, including Block Development Officers and Sub-Divisional Magistrates, are actively monitoring sensitive areas. “All our officials… are in the field to not only check the situations but also be available & monitoring in those sensitive areas where law & order situations may be worsened,” he said.

Kumar stated that the situation is currently peaceful and that the administration remains in close coordination with stakeholders. “At present… the situation is peaceful, and we are in touch with all stakeholders and expect this peace to continue,” he said, appealing to citizens not to be “excited by any untrue or instigating move” and to report concerns to local authorities.

Meanwhile, several houses belonging to BJP workers were reportedly vandalised, forcing families to seek shelter in government facilities and safer locations. Reports indicate that those affected fled their homes fearing further attacks allegedly by supporters of the Tipra Motha Party following their electoral victory.