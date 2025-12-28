Tripura CM takes Anjel Chakma murder case seriously, justice will be delivered: BJP General Secretary

Tripura BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma on Sunday, December 28 said that Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has taken the murder case of Anjel Chakma in Uttarakhand very seriously and is pursuing the matter both administratively and through coordination with the Uttarakhand government.

Debbarma said the incident was extremely painful and has saddened the entire state of Tripura.

“The incident involving Anjel Chakma on December 9 has deeply shocked all of us. I pray for the departed soul and wish strength to the bereaved family,” he said.

He added that Anjel was studying in Uttarakhand and the manner in which the incident occurred was disturbing.

“Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the matter. Whoever is involved in this incident will be brought to justice. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister has also posted about this issue on X,” Debbarma said.

He further stated that blaming the government was inappropriate and highlighted that massive development work is underway in the region.

“Not only students from Tripura, but students from the entire North East study there. Such incidents should never take place. I want to assure everyone that the Tripura Chief Minister is taking this matter very seriously from an administrative standpoint. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister has also assured strict action,” he added.

Anjel Chakma died following an alleged racial attack in Dehradun. The MBA student and his brother Michael were reportedly attacked by a group of men near a liquor shop on December 9. According to reports, the altercation began after the attackers allegedly passed racial remarks. Angel later succumbed to his injuries on Friday.