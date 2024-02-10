Addressing party workers in Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha delivered a scathing critique of the Congress and CPI(M) on Friday, asserting that one party had lost its sense of direction while the other had been decisively rebuffed by the electorate.

Speaking to the gathered Karyakartas of Ampi, Amarpur, and Karbook Mandals in Gomati district, Dr. Saha confidently predicted an enduring reign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at both the national and state levels.

Dr. Saha, underlining the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailed India's progression into a new era of development, emphasizing its burgeoning strength across all sectors.

"We must further fortify the hands of Modi Ji in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections to sustain this developmental momentum," urged Dr. Saha, highlighting the relentless efforts of the current central and state governments towards comprehensive progress.

Asserting an inclusive governance agenda, Dr. Saha stated BJP's commitment to reaching every household, fostering trust, and promoting welfare schemes tailored for diverse sections of society.

"In our nation, we acknowledge only four castes - Women, Youth, Poor, and Farmers. Our policies are designed to uplift these segments," remarked Dr. Saha, condemning the exploitation of caste and religion for political gains.

Taking aim at the Congress and CPI(M), Dr. Saha expressed disappointment at their lack of coherent vision and strategy, declaring Congress as "aimless and directionless" while asserting the rejection of CPI(M) by both the new generation and the populace at large.

"In the foreseeable future, the BJP will stand as the sole political force in the country. With governments formed at both national and state levels, BJP's governance will endure for the next several decades," said Dr. Saha.