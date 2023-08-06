Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha delivered a sharp critique of the opposition's political platform, 'I.N.D.I.A', stating that the very name itself reflects a divided front. Dr. Saha pointed out the use of full stops in the name, indicating that winning Lok Sabha elections is next to impossible for them.

Addressing an event organized by the BJP at Nazrul Kalashetra in Agartala, Dr. Saha expressed confidence in the BJP's preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He firmly believed that the party would not only secure victory in both seats but also surpass the impressive mandate achieved in the 2019 elections.

"With the likelihood of by-elections being announced in two assembly constituencies in the state, the BJP is fully prepared. Our candidates will undoubtedly emerge victorious in both seats," asserted Dr. Saha during the event.

The gathering was organized to celebrate the arrival of GR Ravindra Raju, the newly appointed General Secretary (Organization) of BJP Tripura and Assam Pradesh. The Tripura Pradesh BJP also felicitated the outgoing General Secretary (Organization), Phanindranath Sarma.

Praising the former General Secretary (Organization), Dr. Saha acknowledged Phanindranath Sarma's crucial role in BJP's success in the state. "Since 2017, he led the organization in the state and contributed significantly to our victories. His dedication was always focused on the needs of the organization," commended the Chief Minister.

Looking ahead, Dr. Saha confidently predicted the victory of BJP candidates in the upcoming by-elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He expressed optimism that the BJP candidates would secure substantial votes in both seats, surpassing the mandate achieved in the 2019 elections.

Referring to the opposition's alliance, Dr. Saha dismissed any potential benefit for them, even if CPIM and Congress unite. He highlighted the irony in the opposition's unification under the name 'INDIA', while using full stops in the acronym, suggesting internal divisions among them.

"At the national level, they have united under the name INDIA. But they have used full stops in the name INDIA, which itself indicates that they themselves are divided. How can they win together when many of them even speak against the country?" questioned Dr. Saha.