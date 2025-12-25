Tripura CM targets left front over drug menace, says inaction allowed crisis to fester

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on December 25 launched a sharp attack on the previous Left Front government, accusing it of failing to act against the growing drug menace in the state despite having prior information about the problem.

Addressing the Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 at the Dasarath Deb State Sports Complex in Badharghat, Dr Saha said the drug menace was part of an international conspiracy and alleged that the earlier CPI(M)-led government did not take concrete steps to curb it during its tenure. “Despite knowing everything, CPI(M) leaders during their time did not take any steps,” he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that since the BJP government came to power, firm measures have been initiated to tackle drugs and drug trafficking. He said the state has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and is carrying out regular seizures to make Tripura drug-free. “We are taking strict action against drug smugglers and intensifying enforcement to eradicate this menace,” he added.

Dr Saha also emphasised the role of sports in shaping disciplined and confident youth. He urged young people to focus on sports activities to build character, self-confidence and a strong work ethic. Stressing the role of families, he said parents should actively encourage their children to participate in sports, noting that physical activity also helps in managing stress and maintaining mental well-being.

“A healthy mind resides in a healthy body,” the Chief Minister said, highlighting the broader social benefits of sports. He further referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for promoting sports in the country, mentioning that the Prime Minister has spoken about hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 in Gujarat.

Dr Saha underlined the importance of merit, coaching and mental discipline in sports, stating that along with practice, meditation plays a crucial role in achieving excellence. He described Sansad Khel Mahotsav as an important platform for sportspersons and students, saying it would help nurture talent while also supporting the government’s broader efforts to keep youth away from drugs.

The event saw participation from athletes, students and officials, as the state government continues to link sports promotion with its campaign against substance abuse.