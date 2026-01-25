Tripura CM tells ally to face voters with ‘report card’, warns against road blockades

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on January 25 asked the BJP’s ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), to focus on its performance and take a “report card” to the electorate instead of, as he put it, fuelling communal sentiments ahead of elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Speaking at a Mann Ki Baat programme at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district, Saha underlined the BJP’s organisational strength and leadership at the Centre. “Many people don’t understand the real strength of the BJP, which has guardians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

The chief minister issued a sharp warning against road blockades and disruptive protests, saying the government would act firmly against unlawful activities. “The people of the state know your past. The government will not tolerate road blockades in the name of agitation. Any unlawful activity will be dealt with strongly,” Saha said, in an apparent reference to TMP MLA Ranjit Debbarma.

Debbarma, a former leader of the outlawed All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), had last year called for a statewide bandh under the banner of Tripura Civil Society, which later led to violent clashes at Santirbazar in Dhalai district. More recently, the group blocked roads at Bishramganj for several hours to protest the government’s decision to form the Bishramganj Nagar Panchayat.

Saha said efforts had earlier been made to bring those involved in underground activities into the mainstream but expressed disappointment over their continued rhetoric. “Too much cleverness is not good,” he remarked.

Referring directly to the upcoming tribal council elections, with the current TTAADC tenure ending on April 28, Saha urged TMP leaders to defend their record in office. “Those attacking BJP workers, blockading roads and staging protests should go to the voters with the report card or what you have done for the people. We know you have done nothing for the people. Stop fuelling communal tension on falsehood,” he said.

The BJP currently governs Tripura with the support of TMP and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, while TMP runs the TTAADC. The chief minister’s remarks signal growing strain within the ruling alliance as the council elections draw closer.