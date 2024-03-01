Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha praised the forward-looking approach of the state budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, totalling Rs. 27,804.67 crore.

He said that the budget, presented by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy in the Tripura Legislative Assembly, aims to foster 'Ek-Tripura, Srestha Tripura, Unnata-Tripura.

“It emphasizes the State Government's commitment to the overall development of all sections of the people. This will undoubtedly propel Tripura towards a faster growth trajectory,” said Dr. Saha.



He highlighted that this budget has been crafted with the welfare of all sections of society in mind.



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“This budget is designed for the well-being of the general public, including women, students, youth, the third gender, tribals, scheduled castes, OBCs, minorities, employees, and pensioners. Thanks to Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy for this,” said the Chief Minister.

Emphasizing the budget's genuine orientation towards public welfare, Dr. Saha expressed his satisfaction, foreseeing significant benefits for individuals from all walks of life.

He conveyed optimism about the budget's approval and linked its goals to the overarching vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aligning the state government's efforts with the national direction set by the Prime Minister for Tripura's overall development.