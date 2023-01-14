Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on January 14 termed the alliance of CPIM and Congress as an ‘unholy alliance’ and said that both the party will lose in the upcoming elections.

Speaking with reporters, after laying the foundation stone of the beautification of a pond in Agartala and other projects, Dr. Saha said that in a time when when many Congress workers were brutally killed, their houses were set on fire by CPIM goons, they both are looking forward for an alliance.

"This is really very strange. They are evil power and this is an unholy alliance.", he added.He said that people are well aware about those two corrupted political parties.



“Congress followers have understood that they can’t stay in congress anymore. People are aware about their drama. In coming days people will teach them lessons as they will loose many seats in upcoming election. However, as of now, we have no such information of TIPRA Motha's with them. I want to tell the Congress leaders to join CPIM as there would be no benefit in Congress.", said CM Dr Saha.

"We are working for development and for welfare of the people of Tripura.", he added.The Chief Minister also lashed out at the opposition political parties for claiming that people are living without food, electricity, water.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing free food, houses. We have built super specialist hospital and are trengthening all the district hospitals.They can’t see all this because they have problem in their eyes.", Saha said."I would like to suggest them to visit a good doctor and resolve their cataract problem”, he said.

The Chief Minister said that government is working round the clock to provide all the facilities of the developmental works to the people of the state.