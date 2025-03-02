Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed gratitude to party workers and the people of the state as the BJP-led government marked two years in office.

Taking to Facebook, Saha acknowledged the support that brought the party to power for a second consecutive term in 2023. Despite challenges, he credited the victory to the relentless efforts of BJP workers and public trust.

"On this special day, I bow to the workers at all levels of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the people of the state, congratulating them on this impeccable victory," Saha wrote. He reiterated the government's commitment to development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda.

Saha assured that the government would continue working towards the welfare of Tripura, promising steady progress in the coming years.