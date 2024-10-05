Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for the release of the 18th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, amounting to approximately Rs 20,000 crore.

This installment, part of the PM-KISAN initiative, is expected to benefit farmers across India, including those in Tripura. CM Saha, thanking PM Modi on behalf of the people of Tripura, emphasized the Prime Minister’s consistent efforts toward the welfare of the public.

On the same day, PM Modi launched various significant initiatives related to agriculture and animal husbandry, worth around Rs 23,300 crore, during an event in Washim, Maharashtra.

The initiatives included the disbursement of the 18th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, benefiting around 9.5 crore farmers nationwide. In addition, the Prime Minister introduced the 5th installment of the NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana, which provides financial assistance to approximately 90 lakh farmers in Maharashtra.

Other key projects unveiled include more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), the dedication of 9,200 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), five solar parks with a total capacity of 19 MW, and the launch of the Unified Genomic Chip for cattle alongside indigenous sex-sorted semen technology. The total funds distributed under the PM-KISAN scheme now amount to approximately Rs 3.45 lakh crore.

During his address, PM Modi highlighted the government's focus on empowering farmers by boosting agricultural infrastructure, storage, and processing capabilities, aimed at increasing farmers’ income and strengthening India’s agricultural sector. The Prime Minister's initiatives also touched upon female empowerment, referencing the Ladki Bahin Yojna, aimed at supporting women under the "Narishakti" initiative.