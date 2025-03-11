Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will visit Guwahati on March 16 for a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources from Tripura government said that the meeting will focus on the implementation of three newly enacted criminal laws aimed at reforming India's justice system.

"CM Saha will leave Tripura on March 15 and on March 16, he will attend the meeting chaired by Amit Shah at Guwahati", he said.

In preparation for the meeting, CM Saha, on March 10, chaired a review session to assess Tripura’s readiness for the implementation of these laws.

The session was attended by senior officials of Tripura police including Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP Amitabh Ranjan, DG (Intelligence) Anurag, IG (Crime) Avula Ramesh Reddy, IG (Law and Order) Ipper Manchak, DIG Krishnendu Chakravetty, among others.

On Facebook, CM Saha wrote, "Chaired a review meeting on implementation of three new major Criminal Acts in Tripura. All stakeholders department like home, police, law, prosecution, forensic, health, prison were present in the meeting."

He stressed a smooth transition to the new framework and prioritised training and capacity-building programmes for law enforcement. Saha also directed all concerned departments to coordinate and ensure proper implementation of the new laws.