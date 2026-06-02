Tripura CM to attend NER Plenary Session in Meghalaya, Amit Shah to visit state on June 5 to review international border

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, June 2 informed that he will visit Meghalaya to attend the 23rd Plenary Session, and on June 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Tripura to visit the bordering areas and attend the bhoomi pujan of the proposed five-star hotel at Puspabanta Palace (Old Raj Bhawan) in Agartala.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, CM Saha said that the 22nd Plenary Session was held last year in Tripura, and this time the 23rd Plenary Session will be held in Meghalaya.

“So far, what we have learnt is that the programme will be held on June 4, and on June 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive here and visit some bordering areas. I have also requested him for the foundation stone laying ceremony of a five-star hotel at Puspabanta Palace (Old Raj Bhawan), for which an MoU has been signed with the Tata Group. He will visit some areas and inspect the bordering regions and take the next steps on the smart border fencing system, especially for West Bengal, Assam and Tripura. He is likely to visit West Tripura district and Sepahijala, but there is no confirmation so far,” he said.

Speaking about his visit to the 23rd Plenary Session in Meghalaya, CM Saha said that he will speak about investment in the Northeast as he is the convener, and he will also highlight what should be done to attract investors.

“I will also highlight infrastructure and some other matters there. I will also speak about the Tripura Space Application Centre (TSAC) and issues concerning the entire state of Tripura,” said the Chief Minister.