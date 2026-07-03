Tripura CM to inaugurate Agartala Civil Hospital soon to ease burden on referral hospitals

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will soon inaugurate the Agartala Civil Hospital to reduce the growing patient load on the state's two major referral healthcare institutions—GBP Hospital and IGM Hospital, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitee said on July 3.

Addressing reporters, Gitee said the hospital's infrastructure is fully ready and the facility will be opened to serve residents of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area.

"The Chief Minister has decided to open Agartala Civil Hospital for the people living in the AMC area. All infrastructure is now ready, and the facility will be inaugurated soon," Gitee said.

The announcement comes amid the state government's recent decision to ban private practice by faculty members and medical officers of GBP Hospital and Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) as part of efforts to strengthen public healthcare services.