Tripura CM to inaugurate Agartala Civil Hospital soon to ease burden on referral hospitals
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is set to inaugurate Agartala Civil Hospital soon after officials said the infrastructure is ready. The facility is meant to serve AMC residents and ease pressure on GBP and IGM hospitals.
- Health Secretary Kiran Gitee said the facility's infrastructure is fully ready
- The hospital will cater primarily to residents within the AMC area
- Officials expect the new unit to reduce strain on existing services
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will soon inaugurate the Agartala Civil Hospital to reduce the growing patient load on the state's two major referral healthcare institutions—GBP Hospital and IGM Hospital, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitee said on July 3.
Addressing reporters, Gitee said the hospital's infrastructure is fully ready and the facility will be opened to serve residents of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area.
"The Chief Minister has decided to open Agartala Civil Hospital for the people living in the AMC area. All infrastructure is now ready, and the facility will be inaugurated soon," Gitee said.
The announcement comes amid the state government's recent decision to ban private practice by faculty members and medical officers of GBP Hospital and Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) as part of efforts to strengthen public healthcare services.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today