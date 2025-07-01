Tripura CM to inaugurate Rs 115 crore tourism projects; minister reviews progress

Tripura is set to witness a significant boost in its tourism infrastructure, with Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple tourism projects worth Rs 115 crore in the coming days, announced Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday.

The state government, through the Tourism Department, is aiming to place Tripura firmly on the national and global tourism map by developing culturally and spiritually significant attractions.

A key highlight of the upcoming projects is the construction of an exact replica of the 51 Shakti Peethas, to be built at Bandowar in Udaipur, Gomati district, at a cost of ₹97.70 crore. This mega spiritual tourism project will be spearheaded by the Tourism Department and is expected to become a major pilgrimage destination in the region.

“This initiative will add another feather to the state’s tourism map. The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for this iconic project in the temple city of Udaipur on July 10,” said Chowdhury after inspecting the site with senior officials, including the District Magistrate of Gomati and the Director of the Tourism Department.



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In addition to this landmark project, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for other tourism infrastructure works worth ₹18 crore. These projects aim to improve the facilities and overall experience for visitors.

One such initiative is the renovation of the Kasba View Lodge, located in the premises of the historic Kasbeshwari Temple in Kamalasagar, Sepahijala district. The dilapidated lodge is currently undergoing redevelopment and is expected to be completed in the next few days.

Tourism Minister Chowdhury, along with local MLA and senior officials, also visited the site on Tuesday to review the progress and issued instructions to ensure timely completion of work without compromising quality.

“Our continuous efforts are directed toward enhancing infrastructure and ensuring tourist-friendly experiences,” he added.

With these projects, the state government envisions making Tripura a prominent cultural and spiritual tourism destination in Northeast India.