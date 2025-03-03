Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will visit Unakoti district on March 4 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 36 development projects valued at Rs 250 crore.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy confirmed the visit to India Today NE on Monday, March 3, detailing the extensive list of infrastructure initiatives.

"It includes the foundation-laying ceremony for the new building of the Unakoti District Magistrate's Office, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Office, District Transport Office, Veterinary District Hospital, new De-Addiction District Hospital, DISE Office of the Social Welfare Department, CDPO Office, Child Care Institution, three Tehsil Buildings, Nurses Training Centre, three school buildings, and two water projects in hilly areas. Additionally, he will inaugurate a market shed," Roy said.

The minister, who also holds the Social Welfare and Social Education portfolio, inspected the venue at Chandipur block premises where the main event will take place.

"Focusing on this important event, we visited the venue and the Chandipur block premises designated for the main event and reviewed all the preparations. To ensure the success of Chief Minister Manik Saha's program in Kailashahar subdivision on March 4, we also held an important meeting with party leaders at the district office of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kailashahar," Roy stated.

A preparatory meeting was also conducted with leaders from Kailashahar and Chandipur assembly constituencies regarding a public gathering planned for March 9 at Swami Vivekananda Maidan. The event will commemorate the second anniversary of the BJP-led government in the state.

Several high-ranking officials will accompany the Chief Minister during his visit, including Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Secretary Pradip Kumar Chakraborty, Transport Department Secretary Chandra Kumar Jamatia, and State Social Education Department Director Tapan Kumar Das.