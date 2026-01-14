Tripura CM to raise Anjel Chakma case at Chief Ministers’ meet in Delhi

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha will attend the Chief Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi scheduled for January 19 and 20, during which he plans to take up the Anjel Chakma case with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure justice and strengthen the ongoing investigation.

Dr. Saha said on January 14 that he would once again discuss the matter with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister during his Delhi visit. He made the statement while visiting the residence of late Anjel Chakma at Nandannagar, where he met the bereaved family members.

Dr. Saha recalled that soon after Anjel Chakma’s death on December 26, he had taken up the issue with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. “He spoke to me, and a detailed discussion was held. He has assured that action will be taken and the law will take its own course,” the Chief Minister said.

According to Dr. Saha, five out of the six accused in the case have already been arrested, and a cash reward has been announced for information leading to the arrest of the remaining accused. “Efforts are ongoing, and the police will arrest him,” he added.

The Chief Minister said he visited Anjel Chakma’s residence to express solidarity with the family. He informed that financial assistance has been provided by the Tripura government, while support has also been extended from Uttarakhand.

He further mentioned that Anjel’s father, who is serving with the Border Security Force (BSF) and is currently posted in Manipur, has expressed a desire to be transferred to Agartala. “I have asked the family to submit a letter, and I will try to help in this matter,” Dr. Saha said.

Expressing sympathy for the family, Dr. Saha said the government understands their mental trauma after losing their son and reiterated the need for a thorough and proper investigation. “I have been continuously raising this issue with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, and I will again raise it during my Delhi visit to further strengthen the investigation,” he said.

The Chief Minister, however, added that the detailed agenda of the Chief Ministers’ Meeting has not yet been finalised.