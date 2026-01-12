Tripura CM to take up expansion of Churaibari check post with Assam govt

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on January 12 said he would discuss the expansion and further development of the Churaibari Check Post in North Tripura district with the Assam government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure smooth vehicle movement and effective checking at the inter-state border.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Saha said the issue came up during his recent visit to North Tripura district, where he stayed overnight on Saturday and Sunday. He said he personally inspected the Churaibari check post after receiving multiple complaints from the area and found the grievances to be genuine.

“The situation on the ground is different from what is understood by sitting in an office. I visited the spot and found that the complaints were true. I have directed the administration to immediately rectify the issues. The government does not want such problems, and strict action has been ordered. If the issues are not resolved, the government will take further steps,” the Chief Minister said.

Dr. Saha pointed out that on the Assam side too there is a checking point, but due to limited space, vehicles often get stuck, leading to congestion. He said he would raise the matter with the Assam government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to explore ways to develop and expand the area for hassle-free movement of vehicles and proper checking. He added that the issue would also be raised in the plenary session.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over stone crushing units in the area, saying he had received complaints regarding environmental violations. “The environment there was in very bad condition. As per rules, stone crushing units should be at least 100 metres away from the National Highway. I was informed that many of these units were set up during the Left Front period and were not properly monitored,” he said, adding that a meeting would be convened to ensure proper regulation of such units.

Dr. Saha further noted that several trucks were found to be overloaded with stones, underlining the need for reforms and stricter enforcement. He also visited the IOCL depot in the area, where he interacted with drivers and advised them not to pay money to anyone and to report any such incidents directly to his office.

“These practices cannot continue and will not be allowed,” he said, adding that he has also instructed IOCL officials to ensure all operations are carried out strictly in accordance with rules and procedures.