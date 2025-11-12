Tripura CM to unveil key infrastructure and health projects in Dhalai on November 13

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will visit Dhalai District on November 13 to inaugurate a range of major infrastructure and development projects designed to boost connectivity, healthcare and civic amenities across the region.

According to Dhalai District Magistrate Vivek HB, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stones for Harat Chandra HS School and the Durga Chaumuhani RD Block during his visit.

A major highlight of the programme will be the virtual inauguration of eight Health and Wellness Centres under the Salema, Durga Chaumuhani and Ambassa RD Blocks, along with three new Sub-Centres under the Ambassa Block.

In a significant step towards improving healthcare infrastructure, CM Saha will also virtually inaugurate 48 newly built staff quarters for health officials at the Ambassa Dhalai District Hospital. “These initiatives will strengthen healthcare delivery in the region,” said the DM.

The visit will also see the inauguration of a double-storey shelter home for urban homeless residents and the newly constructed RTC building developed by Punjab National Bank.

Additionally, the Chief Minister is set to lay the foundation stone for the Ganganagar–Gandachara Road and inaugurate an RCC footbridge under the Ambassa Block. Several development works under the Ambassa Municipal Council will also be launched virtually.

The projects, undertaken by departments including Rural Development, Urban Development, PWD and Health, are part of the state government’s wider push for balanced regional growth.

Officials said the initiatives are expected to improve road connectivity, expand healthcare access and enhance overall living standards in Dhalai District, underlining the government’s focus on inclusive development across Tripura.