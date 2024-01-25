Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, along with his cabinet colleagues, has decided to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on February 5.

Sources from Tripura CM officer said that the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Dr. Saha.

On February 4, Dr. Saha, along with his cabinet colleagues, will leave for Ayodhya, and on February 5, they will visit Ram Mandir.



Also Read: Tripura: Sabroom land port likely to be opened in February

In the meeting, Dr Saha emphasized the importance of respecting all faiths and working towards a society where everyone can coexist harmoniously.

The cabinet colleagues echoed these sentiments, expressing their dedication to promoting peace and unity.