Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on May 23, announced a series of strategic initiatives to build robust infrastructure supporting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 5G technologies, marking a significant push towards digital transformation in the Northeast.

Speaking at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi during a session titled “IT for Ashtalakshmi: Beyond the Bits and Bytes, Into AI and 5G,” CM Saha emphasised the government’s commitment to transforming Tripura into a technological hub for the region.

He revealed that the Tripura government has allocated land in Agartala for establishing data centers, including one that will serve as a pivotal hub for the entire eastern and northeastern region of India.

“The eight northeastern states, often referred to as ‘Ashtalakshmi’, are blessed with nature’s bounty and vast potential. Like the Goddess Lakshmi herself—symbolizing prosperity, knowledge, and strength—this region is ready to be transformed by the power of AI and 5G,” said Saha.

Highlighting the synergy between AI and 5G, the chief minister noted that while 5G enables rapid, low-latency communication, AI leverages intelligent algorithms to automate operations, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.

“It’s a powerful, symbiotic relationship. The convergence of AI and 5G isn’t just about faster speeds—it's about unlocking the full potential of next-gen technologies across sectors. From deploying edge computing solutions to driving sector-wide innovations, this fusion presents limitless opportunities,” he explained.

Saha proudly stated that Tripura has already achieved widespread 5G connectivity, covering all towns and 583 villages. In support of this digital infrastructure, the state has enacted progressive policies such as the Information Technology Policy 2022 and the Data Center Policy 2021.

He further announced that Tripura recently organized a high-level workshop titled “AI for Good Governance”, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the National e-Governance Division. The event underscored the transformative role AI can play in public service delivery.

“Our move towards paperless administration has already reduced file processing time from nine days to three, saving the state over ₹50 crore annually. These reforms have significantly enhanced transparency, accountability, and efficiency,” he added.

Looking ahead, the chief minister said the state will continue to embrace AI and 5G to drive innovation across all departments, including the rollout of single-window digital platforms for citizen services and pilot AI projects tailored to department-specific needs.

“This is just the beginning. As Tripura paves the way, we envision a future where the entire Northeast thrives as a digitally empowered region,” he concluded.