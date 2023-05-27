In a bid to revitalize Tripura's economy and position the state as a thriving tourism destination, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has unveiled a major initiative that includes a series of projects and investments. With a focus on sustainable development and leveraging Tripura's unique geographical location, these measures aim to propel the state's growth and attract visitors from across India and beyond.

During a meeting with Niti Aayog in New Delhi, CM Dr. Manik Saha highlighted the launch of "LAKSHYA 2047," a comprehensive vision document that outlines the roadmap for Tripura's development until 2047. Emphasizing the significance of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in fostering cross-border trade with Bangladesh, which shares 84% of its border with Tripura, the CM stressed the state government's support for MSMEs through various schemes and incentives.

Furthermore, the Tripura government has released the Tripura Agarwood Policy, 2021, aimed at making the state a prominent hub for the agarwood trade in the country. With an ambitious target of tapping into a Rs. 2000 crore 'Agar economy' by 2025, this policy will foster growth and create employment opportunities in the agarwood sector.

To attract industrial development, the state government has identified over 2000 acres of land for industrial projects, Public-Private Partnership initiatives, Special Economic Zones, and sector-specific ventures in rubber, agar, bamboo, and food processing. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has also agreed to extend a loan to the state government for upgrading 15 Industrial Estates, further enhancing the industrial infrastructure.

In a move to improve connectivity, the Tripura government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to 1%, resulting in reduced airfares for travelers. Additionally, a subsidy of Rs. 14.00 crore per annum has been provided for air connectivity between Agartala (India) and Chittagaon (Bangladesh), thereby boosting air travel and supporting the hospitality and health services sectors.

The government's commitment to women's empowerment is evident through the formulation of the comprehensive "Tripura State Policy for Empowerment of Women-2022." With over 46,000 women Self Help Groups (SHGs), the state government is providing a platform for rural women to thrive and contribute to the overall development of Tripura.

Focusing on healthcare initiatives, the Tripura government is actively working towards improving infant, child, and maternal health. Through programs such as the "Chief Minister's Poshan Abhiyaan" and "Mukhya Mantri Sustha Saisab Sustha Kaishore Abhiyan (MSSSKA)," the government is ensuring nutritional support and micronutrient supplementation to children, promoting a healthier population.

With an investment of Rs. 1000.00 crore, the Tripura government aims to transform the state into a major national and international tourist destination. The upcoming "Tripura Medical Tourism Policy" will incentivize the establishment of ayurvedic parks, wellness retreats, and naturopathy centers, further enhancing Tripura's appeal to wellness tourists.

CM Dr. Manik Saha expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura would emerge as a developed state in the near future.