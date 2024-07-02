Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the state government has implemented digital measures to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in administration.

After launching the e-Panchayat event at the Secretariat, on July 2, the Tripura CM said, “In a significant milestone, we have launched the e-Office platform across all panchayats in the state, setting an example for the entire country.”

During the event, the chief minister awarded certificates to departments that have achieved 100 per cent implementation of the e-Office, further recognising various departments for successfully implementing the Beneficiary Management System.

He emphasised that digitisation initiatives aim to provide transparent administration to the people of the state, further adding, “The e-Cabinet system has been introduced, enabling quick service delivery and prompt problem-solving.”

Currently, 587 Gram Panchayats, 589 Village Council Offices, 4 District Panchayat Offices, 4 PRTIs, 35 Panchayat Samiti, 40 Block Advisory Committees, and 8 District Councils have adopted the e-Office system.

"The e-Office system has also been integrated into key departments such as the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Department of Education, and Urban Development," highlighted the chief minister.

Another success story in digitisation is the effective implementation of the Beneficiary Management System (BMS), further underscoring the state's commitment to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India.

"We are earnestly working to digitize all sectors within the state," he affirmed.