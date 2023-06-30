Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on June 30 unveiled a statue of the Father of the Nation at Renters Society, Near Kalibari, Jogendra Nagar. The unveiling ceremony was attended by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Paul.

Speaking at the event, CM Dr. Saha emphasized the enduring significance of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, stating that it continues to empower the nation and serve as a guiding light towards progress. He highlighted the title "Mahatma," meaning 'Greater Soul,' bestowed upon Gandhi by the eminent poet Rabindranath Tagore during his visit to India.

Expressing gratitude to the people for their proactive initiative in honoring Mahatma Gandhi, the Chief Minister reiterated the profound relevance of Gandhi's principles in today's society. He emphasized that amidst recent episodes of violence and challenges related to community and religion, Mahatma Gandhi's teachings stand as a beacon of wisdom. CM Dr. Saha also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for following in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and embracing the path of non-violence.

The Chief Minister recalled Mahatma Gandhi's tireless efforts in championing social causes, including the Satyagraha Andolan and the Khadi Andolan, which aimed to uplift the poor, empower women, and address various social issues. He acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's recognition of the significance of Gandhi's teachings, evident in the implementation of the National Education Policy.

CM Dr. Saha further underscored that Mahatma Gandhi's exemplary life continues to inspire progress in various spheres. He affirmed that development can only be achieved through non-violence, as exemplified by Gandhi's transformative leadership. The Chief Minister concluded by reiterating the government's commitment to upholding the values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi and working towards the nation's progress.