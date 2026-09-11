Tripura CM unveils statues Of Swami Vivekananda And Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a programme at the NSRCC in Agartala where statues of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were unveiled, alongside a mega blood donation camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Saha said the statues of the two revered national figures would serve as a source of inspiration for the younger generation, encouraging them to uphold the values of patriotism, service to humanity and dedication to the nation.

Saha also encouraged the people who voluntarily donated blood at the camp, appreciating their selfless contribution to society. He said voluntary blood donation reflects the spirit of humanity, compassion and social responsibility.

The Chief Minister expressed pride in being part of the programme and said the ideals and contributions of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose continue to inspire generations to work towards the welfare and progress of the nation.