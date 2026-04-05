Tripura CM unveils TTAADC manifesto, vows transparent governance and historic BJP win

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on April 5, said the BJP’s manifesto for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections reflects the aspirations of tribal communities and pledged to ensure transparent governance.

“Today we have released the BJP’s manifesto for the ADC elections 2026. It reflects the voice of the hearts of the tribal communities. We will fulfil the promises we have made,” Saha said, adding that the party will work based on the 29 key points outlined in the document.

Addressing an election rally, the Chief Minister asserted that the TTAADC polls are not just an election but an opportunity to “create history,” expressing confidence that the BJP will win all seats with a huge margin, backed by strong support from the Janajati community.

Highlighting the party’s initiatives, Saha said the government has undertaken multiple welfare measures, including increasing social pensions and recognising tribal achievers with Padma Shri awards. He also announced plans to set up two medical colleges in ADC areas, along with a nursing and paramedical college in Khumulwng, and 21 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in tribal regions.

The Chief Minister further claimed that previous regimes, including CPI(M) and regional parties, failed to deliver for the people, while the BJP has prioritised development and welfare in the council areas.

He also welcomed over 500 supporters from Tipra Motha into the BJP, including former candidate Amiya Dayal Noatia, terming it a sign of growing public trust in the party.