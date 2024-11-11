Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the transformative potential of the UNNATI 2024 scheme for Tripura’s industrial sector during a state-level workshop held at Pragna Bhaban, Agartala on November 11.

The workshop, organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce in partnership with the central Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, focused on fostering economic growth and job creation across the northeastern region.

In his address, CM Saha emphasised the scheme’s ambitious goals, revealing that it aims to generate 83,000 jobs over the next decade with a budget of Rs 10,037 crore. Tripura has been classified under category B for the scheme, where businesses with investments over Rs 1 crore will be eligible for incentives.

“Our focus on ease of doing business has progressed since 2018. Now, with over 2.1 lakh MSMEs in the state employing close to 3 lakh people, we see a unique opportunity for further growth,” Saha stated.

The UNNATI scheme, part of the larger effort to industrialize Uttar Poorav states, aims to create a competitive market and encourage external investments in Tripura. Registration for the scheme opened on March 9 and will continue until March 31, 2026, providing potential investors ample time to explore opportunities in the state.

The event saw participation from key state officials, including Vishwasree B., Director of Industries and Commerce, and Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Department of Industries and Commerce.

Both officials underlined the collaborative effort required between state and central authorities to drive industrial development and attract investment to the region.