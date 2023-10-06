Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha urged BJP Karyakartas to continue their tireless work, which will eventually help the party to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.



He stated that the tireless efforts of Karyakartas at all levels have led to massive success in the recently concluded by-election, setting an example for the entire country.



Dr. Saha said this while addressing a felicitation program at Boxanagar Assembly Constituency in Sepahijala district, organized to honor the efforts and dedication of the Karyakartas.



"People have come to understand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi means development, and they have realized how a section of the party used them for vote bank politics in the past. Due to 'Sabka Saath Sabka Viswas', we won the election. All the leaders worked tirelessly for the election, and I also visited here repeatedly. Many have raised questions about a CM visiting these two assemblies just for a by-election, but before being Chief Minister, I am first and foremost a Karyakarta. During elections, I am a Karyakarta," said Dr. Saha.



He mentioned that in the past, there was scientific rigging in elections, but the BJP has worked hard to help people understand the direction in which the party and the government are working and to demonstrate how BJP National President JP Nadda and PM Modi are dedicatedly working.



"The previous government did not focus on development, but we are striving for it. PM Modi has redefined politics and we have followed the same. During CPIM tenure elections were marred by violence, but this time, not a single violent incident occurred during the election. We successfully instilled faith in the people regarding BJP, conveying that this government is focused on development and is dedicated to creating a peaceful environment," he emphasized.



While urging Karyakartas to work tirelessly for the Lok Sabha polls, the Chief Minister stated, "The Lok Sabha election is also approaching, and if we work hard as Karyakartas, I can confidently say that people will vote for us. They don't want division; they want unity. The state has experienced 'divide and rule' during the CPIM's rule."