Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on September 20 urged BJP workers to work more dedicatedly toward fulfilling the target of the party's membership drive.

Saha said this while addressing the Membership Drive 2024 at the 8 Town Baradowali Mandal on Friday evening.

“During an event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this Membership Drive, which began in the state on September 3. In 2017, when the membership drive was initiated, I was assigned to oversee Tripura. At that time, I was asked about the target, and I estimated it would be around 3 lakh. It was a challenging job for me. We formed many committees at both the state and booth levels. I took all the work seriously and enrolled over 6 lakh members in 2017. If you have the will and determination to do something, then everything is possible,” he said.

He said that the CPI(M) and Congress are now coming out from their party offices as the state embraces democracy.

“We must take this matter very seriously. So far, around 4 crore members have been enrolled, and in Tripura, in just two weeks, 3.60 lakh members have signed up. In five mandals, we have succeeded in enrolling members. We must conduct a special drive. Our target is 12 lakh memberships,” he added.