Tripura CM urges civil service officers to build public trust through work

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has called on civil service officers to prioritise public trust, transparency and accountability, stressing that administrative ranks and educational qualifications matter less than their commitment to serving people.

Speaking at a clothes distribution programme organised by the Tripura Civil Service Officers Association in Agartala ahead of Durga Puja, Saha said civil service officers play a crucial role in ensuring that government welfare schemes reach ordinary citizens, particularly those from marginalised communities.

The association distributed new clothes to sanitation workers and security personnel at Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital and Dental College as part of the initiative.

Saha said civil service officers should extend their responsibilities beyond routine administrative work by participating in humanitarian activities and supporting people in need. He cited their involvement in disaster relief, blood donation camps, winter clothing distribution and other social initiatives as examples of how the administration could strengthen its relationship with the public.

“People cannot be won over by merely making assurances. Real trust can be achieved only by working sincerely for them,” the chief minister said, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Highlighting the contribution of Tripura Civil Service (TCS) officers to the state's administration, Saha referred to their role in organising major international events, including the G-20 Science Plenary Session held in Tripura.

He also claimed that Tripura had ranked first nationally for two consecutive years in deregulation and reducing compliance requirements, citing it as an administrative achievement.

The chief minister urged officers to discharge their duties with honesty, transparency and dedication, emphasising that public confidence must be earned through consistent action rather than assurances.

Chief Minister's Secretary Kiran Gitte, TCS Officers Association Secretary Asim Saha, Director of Health Dr Debashree Debbarma and IGM Hospital Superintendent Dr Nirmal Sarkar were among those present at the programme.