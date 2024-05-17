Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 17 urged social clubs in the state to maintain a list of blood groups, which can be used if any person is in need of blood.



CM Saha said this while inaugurating a mega blood donation camp at the Masjid premises in Ramnagar-4.



“We have a club culture. The social clubs should maintain a list of blood groups of people in the club areas, members, and their families so that people can get blood easily. We have over 1100 registered clubs, and they must come forward in this,” he said.



The chief minister further emphasised that people may follow different religions, but there is no difference in their blood, highlighting the unity in diversity.



“Everybody will appreciate this initiative. I believe this is the first time Jame Masjid has organised such a blood donation camp. PM Modi always speaks about one earth, one future, one family, and unity in diversity. This blood donation camp organised by Jame Masjid of Ramnagar and a blood donation camp in another place have no difference. Even the blood donation camps in Bangladesh or in India have no difference. We may belong to different religions, but our blood is the same. From blood donation, it can be said that we are all the same,” said CM Saha.