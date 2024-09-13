Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today called on newly elected Panchayat representatives to prioritize public welfare and effectively address the problems faced by their constituents. Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the South Tripura Zilla Parishad members held at the Sachin Dev Barman Auditorium in Belonia, Dr. Saha emphasized the importance of serving the public with integrity and transparency.

"Our democratic framework spans from Parliament to Panchayat, embodying the principles of service and transparency. Prime Minister Modi has consistently advocated for delivering benefits to every individual in society. The three-tier Panchayat system is crucial in ensuring these schemes reach everyone. Our state government aims to mirror this transparency," Dr. Saha said.

The Chief Minister underscored the responsibility of Panchayat members to work openly and address community issues effectively. He criticized the previous opposition for failing to deliver on their promises of transparency and called on the new representatives to engage sincerely with the public.

Dr. Saha also acknowledged the central government's support during recent floods, which included the deployment of NDRF teams, boats, and helicopters to aid in relief efforts. He expressed confidence in the Panchayat members’ ability to tackle local challenges and fulfill their duties.

To ensure effective implementation of development projects, Dr. Saha revealed that he has instructed state Secretaries to visit various areas and oversee progress, motivating district and block officials to remain engaged with ground-level issues.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Cooperatives Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, MLAs Swapna Majumder, Pramod Reang, and Mailafru Mog, as well as other public representatives and administrative officials.