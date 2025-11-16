Tripura CM urges stronger newsroom vigilance as misinformation surges

Press credibility took centre stage at Tripura’s National Press Day event as Chief Minister Manik Saha warned that rising misinformation poses a direct threat to social harmony and democratic discourse.

Addressing journalists at the Sukanta Academy Auditorium, Saha stressed that the media’s core responsibility is to “maintain political, social and cultural harmony” while functioning as society’s mirror. He described accurate reporting as an “art” and said journalism works best when guided by a sense of duty rather than professional compulsion.

This year’s National Press Day theme — Safeguarding Press Credibility Amidst Rising Misinformation — underlined his remarks. Saha urged journalists to stay alert as misinformation spreads rapidly online, noting that “all stakeholders must work together to overcome this challenge.” He added that reporters in Tripura are “in no way inferior in quality” to those elsewhere.

Calling for a stronger ethical foundation in newsrooms, the Chief Minister appealed to senior journalists to hold monthly workshops to support young reporters and reinforce professional standards.

He also referred to the killings of two journalists in previous years, assuring that efforts to secure justice are ongoing. According to Saha, the government remains committed to protecting journalists’ safety and dignity, with several ICA Department committees already formed to address welfare concerns. Their recommendations will be implemented in phases, he said.

The programme was attended by Executive Editor Manas Pal, Editor Shanit Debroy, Agartala Press Club President Pranab Sarkar, ICA Secretary P K Chakraborty and ICA Director Bimbisar Bhattacharjee.